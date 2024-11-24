Average home price in San Luis Obispo County now over $900,000
November 24, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
With a 5.03% increase in property values during the past fiscal year, the average price for a home in San Luis Obispo County is now $901,111, according to a SLO County Assessor’s Office annual report released Sunday. Ten years ago, the median home price was $477,308, or about half of what is is today.
The total assessed value of all property in San Luis Obispo County increased last year by $3,580,404,235 for a total of $74,758,605,728. Changes in ownership, inflation and new construction were the largest factors leading to the increased value.
Where assessed values increased the most:
San Luis Obispo, up 6.7%
Paso Robles, up 6.4%
Atascadero, up 5.3%
Grover Beach, up 5.4%
Morro Bay, up 5.4%
Pismo Beach, up 5%
Arroyo Grande, up 4.4%
San Luis Obispo County unincorporated, up 4.3%
Where do the taxes go?
During the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the county is slated to collect $756,987,321 in property tax. Of that, 61.4% goes to schools, 24.3% to the county general fund, 7.2% to cities, 3.85% to local districts and 3.20% to redevelopment agencies.
