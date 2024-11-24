Front Page  »  

Paso Robles brewery shutting its doors, victim of the economy

November 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After more than eight years of serving award winning beers, Silva Brewing in Paso Robles is closing its doors in early December, another victim of the economy.

During the pandemic, many restaurants, wineries and breweries grappled with financial issues. Following the closures, some families hit hard by inflation stopped going to breweries and wineries as often as they did before.

Owner Chuck Silva announced that he plans to close the popular brewery on Dec. 7.

“After nearly 27 years of commercial brewing, I have a great sense of pride for all that we collectively have accomplished in the ‘World of Craft Beer’ and I look forward to whatever the next chapter may be, even with the shifting tides of the craft beer world,” Silva wrote. “I hope to get the chance to see you one more time before we close the doors for good.”

Silva is currently offering 25% off cases of beer and 50% off merchandise such as beanies, shirts,blankets and pints.

 


This is more of a retirement than a hardship closure. Ukraine was the largest supplier of grains essential to making beer. And we know the story there. Most breweries are not making much of any $$ right now.

For those keeping score, Tap It closed during Trumps presidency.

Firestone sold a majority of the ownership during Trumps presidency.

The economy flourished during Clinton and Obamas presidencies. Time will tell if the same will happen with Trump. It wont though of he fulfills his promise of tariffs and mass deportations. A mass deportation involving the military, law enforcement and the courts will cost more per person than leaving them in the US.

However, hope there will be some sort of deportation.


-9

“During the pandemic” Remind me; who was president when that all started?


-33

Remind me…. who was governor of California and what party was in charge of shutting down California when the California economy got destroyed?


27
