Paso Robles brewery shutting its doors, victim of the economy

November 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After more than eight years of serving award winning beers, Silva Brewing in Paso Robles is closing its doors in early December, another victim of the economy.

During the pandemic, many restaurants, wineries and breweries grappled with financial issues. Following the closures, some families hit hard by inflation stopped going to breweries and wineries as often as they did before.

Owner Chuck Silva announced that he plans to close the popular brewery on Dec. 7.

“After nearly 27 years of commercial brewing, I have a great sense of pride for all that we collectively have accomplished in the ‘World of Craft Beer’ and I look forward to whatever the next chapter may be, even with the shifting tides of the craft beer world,” Silva wrote. “I hope to get the chance to see you one more time before we close the doors for good.”

Silva is currently offering 25% off cases of beer and 50% off merchandise such as beanies, shirts,blankets and pints.

