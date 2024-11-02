Fire leads to power outage in rural Templeton
November 2, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A power pole fire in rural Templeton led to nearly 1,000 PG&E customers losing power on Saturday morning.
At 8:43 a.m., 970 PG&E customers lost power from rural Templeton to Creston. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 12:15 p.m.
Shortly afterwards, a caller reported lines hanging on a burning power pole at the intersection of El Pomar Drive and Hollyhock Lane. Emergency personnel quickly extinguished the blaze.
