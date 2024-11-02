Oceano man charged with shooting teenagers in Santa Maria
November 2, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 19-year-old Oceano man and his 41-year-old father are in jail for allegedly shooting two teenagers at a fast food restaurant in Santa Maria early Friday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m., an altercation between two groups resulted in the shots fired in the 400 block of E.
Betteravia Road. The shooting left an 18-year-old male with critical injuries, while a 17-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel transported the victims to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Detectives identified two suspects: 41-year-old Casey Jose Pacheco Hernandez of Santa Maria and his 19-year-old son Casey Hernandez Junior.
On Saturday, officers arrested both suspects and booked them in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, with their bail set at $2 million.
Officers are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Violent Crimes Unit Detective Brian Santiago at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1362.
