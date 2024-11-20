Grover Beach police warn of community market scam
November 20, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach Police Department is warning the public of a scam in which con artists want people to sign up and pay for participation in a community market.
As part of the scam, the cons post information on social media regarding sign-ups for an alleged community market at the Grover Beach Community Center. However, the City of Grover Beach is not hosting a Community Market at the Trouville Center nor is city staff requesting payment via Venmo.
Officers asks anyone who spots these social media posts to not send money or provide information to the scammers.
