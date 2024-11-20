Repeat Madonna Inn burglary suspect arrested in San Luis Obispo
November 20, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A parolee suspected of burglarizing and vandalizing the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo mutiple times over the past few weeks is in jail with his bail set at $100,000.
On Tuesday afternoon, an officer was searching for the suspected thief, 45-year-old Randy Picco. The suspect attempted to elude officers and was later located on Cerro San Luis, hiding under shrubbery.
Officers booked Picco in San Luis Obispo County Jail for a parole violation and for burglary.
