Repeat Madonna Inn burglary suspect arrested in San Luis Obispo

November 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A parolee suspected of burglarizing and vandalizing the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo mutiple times over the past few weeks is in jail with his bail set at $100,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, an officer was searching for the suspected thief, 45-year-old Randy Picco. The suspect attempted to elude officers and was later located on Cerro San Luis, hiding under shrubbery.

Officers booked Picco in San Luis Obispo County Jail for a parole violation and for burglary.

