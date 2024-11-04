Halloween in San Luis Obispo: Costumes, arrests, evil clowns

November 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Farmer’s Market in San Luis Obispo was packed on Halloween with children and adults sporting Halloween costumes, vendors handing out treats, karaoke and a costume contest.

After the market closed, the late night crowd arrived. On Halloween evening, mutiple wrong-way-drivers were pulled over, with most explaining that Google Maps sent them the wrong way. Officers and deputies arrested 14 people on Halloween and early Friday morning: one for battery, one for assault, one for disturbing the peace and 11 for DUI.

SLO resident Jeff Specht took the following photos.

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

Halloween in SLO

