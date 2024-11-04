Why I am running for Paso Robles City Council

November 3, 2024

OPINION by MICHAEL RIVERA

An open letter to the residents of Paso Robles:

As we wrap up our campaign for Paso Robles City Council District 3, I want to share some final thoughts.

Our campaign has attempted to get the three most important issues in front of voters: fixing our roads, sound fiscal management, and smart planning for the future. We must work together to maintain our quality of life by setting the right priorities, good planning, and balanced development.

My wife Linda and I are committed to Paso Robles. We do not have one foot in another community or state. We want to thank all those in the community who have supported us. We are proud not to be supported by outside special interests or public employee associations looking to pad their salaries and benefits.

My focus has been, and always will be, on regular Roblans.

In closing, I respectfully ask you to help me preserve this unique community we all cherish. If you rarely or never vote, now is the time. Vote for a new direction on the City Council.

Michael “Fix the roads” Rivera is running for Paso Robles City Council District 3.

