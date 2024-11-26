Here are San Luis Obispo County’s latest rainfall totals, reservoir levels
November 26, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Back-to-back storms have left San Luis Obispo County with slightly above average rainfall totals for this time of year.
In addition, back-to-back wet years have replenished local and state reservoirs. For example, Lopez Lake currently has enough water to fulfill user demands for another five years.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Nov. 26, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 2.42 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 1.73 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Creston – 1.82 inches to date – average 12 inches
Lopez Dam – 3.90 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 2.04 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 3.61 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 2.86 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 1.81 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 8.31 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 2.65 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 1.79 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 2.37 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon –1.37 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 1.83 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 90%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 54%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 92.3%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 91.09%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 90%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 21%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 92%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 70%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 54%, Butte County
- Trinity Lake at 67%, Trinity County
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 69%, Mariposa County
- New Malones Lake at 75%, Calaveras County
- Shasta Dam at 59%, Shasta County
- San Luis Reservoir at 54%, Merced County
