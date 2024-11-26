TeamPaso: Empowering Paso Robles youth for lifelong success

November 26, 2024

OPINION by DORIAN BAKER

TeamPaso, a local nonprofit organization, represents a powerful partnership between the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Mathnasium (the global leader in math tutoring), and the Paso Robles community. Together, TeamPaso is launching an initiative to provide effective after-school math tutoring to local students at no cost.

I fully support the establishment of a Mathnasium tutoring center on the PRJUSD campus to assist students who are two to five years behind in mathematics. This initiative addresses a pressing issue in our district: far too many students struggle with math, a subject critical to academic success and future career opportunities.

Starting with math tutoring at the junior high level, this program ensures that all Paso Robles youth can access personalized math support at no cost. TeamPaso’s initial funding comes from federal grants and contributions from Mathnasium, transforming valuable resources into proven solutions.

Mathnasium’s teaching model builds understanding, mastery, and a love for mathematics. The program systematically builds math proficiency by focusing on one-on-one instruction tailored to each student’s unique needs, helping students grasp concepts and develop confidence in applying them.

This initiative is an investment in our students’ future. Math is a universal language, and mastering it equips students with critical skills that enhance their potential and open doors in the job market. This program meets students where they are and guides them forward through customized learning plans, helping them discover math as a stimulating, rewarding, and fun subject.

A critical point that excites me about TeamPaso is its sustainability. After the initial investment, the school-based Mathnasium centers will be funded through ongoing TeamPaso fundraising efforts, ensuring these resources remain available to students at no cost.

As my term on the PRJUSD Board of Trustees concludes in December, I am committed to continuing my support for TeamPaso as a volunteer. Our students’ success remains my highest priority, and I firmly believe this program is a vital step in providing every student with the tools they need to thrive.

Dorian K. Baker is a Paso Robles Unified School District trustee.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...