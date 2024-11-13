Lompoc man arrested for shooting at man in Buellton

November 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a Lompoc man who allegedly shot multiple times at a man in Buellton on Nov. 8.

Shortly before 9 p.m., deputies responded to Valley Station Drive in Buellton for a report of a disturbance. During their investigation, deputies determined 35-year-old Sergio Martin Lopez Hernandez of Lompoc yelled obscenities at the victim, drew a firearm from his waistband, fired several rounds towards the victim before driving away at a high rate of speed.

The suspect and the victim knew each other. No one was struck by any of the rounds fired.

While deputies investigated at the scene, a be on the lookout was broadcast to area units.

Shortly after the shooting, a California Highway Patrol officer located the suspect in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Lompoc.

Deputies responded and eventually arrested Lopez Hernandez. Inside his vehicle, deputies discovered a loaded firearm with the serial number filed off.

Deputies booked Lopez Hernandez in the Northern Branch Jail for attempted murder, altering identifying marks on a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, driving under the influence, and carrying a loaded firearm in public. He remains in jail with his bail set at $1 million.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...