Car veers off highway, hits Tesla sign in San Luis Obispo

November 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A car veered off Highway 101 and landed on a Tesla sign in San Luis Obispo, leaving one person with moderate injuries on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the silver sedan was headed southbound on Highway 101 near Los Osos Valley Road when it veered off the road and crashed into a Tesla sign at a dealership on Calle Joaquin. The driver suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency personnel is working to clean up the crash site.

