Car veers off highway, hits Tesla sign in San Luis Obispo
November 13, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A car veered off Highway 101 and landed on a Tesla sign in San Luis Obispo, leaving one person with moderate injuries on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the silver sedan was headed southbound on Highway 101 near Los Osos Valley Road when it veered off the road and crashed into a Tesla sign at a dealership on Calle Joaquin. The driver suffered moderate injuries.
Emergency personnel is working to clean up the crash site.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines