Man severely beats girlfriend in San Luis Obispo, lands in jail

November 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo man in jail after he severely beat his 51-year-old girlfriend on Nov. 5, police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported an injured woman near the intersection of Prado Road and Higuera Street. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from facial injuries.

The victim said her boyfriend, 53-year-old Albert Jason Lucas II, beat her at a transient encampment near the 3100 block of S. Higuera Street.

Responders transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

After a short search, officers located Lucas near Elks Lane and Prado Road where he was taken into custody without incident. Lucas was in possession of evidence related to the assault, police said.

Officers booked Lucas in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of domestic violence, torture, assault with a deadly weapon and violating a restraining order. He was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 7, investigators added charges of attempted murder, false imprisonment and dissuading a witness by force or threat. Lucas remains in custody without bail.

