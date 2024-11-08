Thief attempts to burglarize San Luis Obispo pot shop, arrested
November 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 39-year-old man is in jail after he attempted to burglarize a pot shop in San Luis Obispo on Oct. 30.
Shortly before 11 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man was beating on the door of Megan’s Organic Market on Higuera Street. Officers arrived and found the glass doors had been shattered.
With officers on the scene, a man climbed from the rear fenced area onto the pot shop’s roof. The suspect, later identified as Anthony Best of Salinas, then jumped into the backyard of one of the mobile homes next door. Officers took Best into custody after a brief struggle.
Officers booked Best in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony attempted burglary, felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Best remains in custody with his bail set at $150,000.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines