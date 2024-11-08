Thief attempts to burglarize San Luis Obispo pot shop, arrested

A 39-year-old man is in jail after he attempted to burglarize a pot shop in San Luis Obispo on Oct. 30.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man was beating on the door of Megan’s Organic Market on Higuera Street. Officers arrived and found the glass doors had been shattered.

With officers on the scene, a man climbed from the rear fenced area onto the pot shop’s roof. The suspect, later identified as Anthony Best of Salinas, then jumped into the backyard of one of the mobile homes next door. Officers took Best into custody after a brief struggle.