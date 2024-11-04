Missing Atascadero man murdered, body found

November 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The body of a 32-year-old Atascadero man missing for more than a week was found near a creek in rural Santa Margarita. His alleged killer, a 21-year-old Paso Robles man, is in custody.

Last seen on the morning of Oct. 23, Todd Pinion left a friend a voice message on the evening of Oct. 23 saying he was in Atascadero, he was locked out of a friend’s house, he was cold, he was sitting outside a Motel 6, and that management was telling him to leave.

Pinion’s family reported him missing on Oct. 30, about the time his dog Spock was found deceased on the Cuesta Grade.

On Nov. 2, Atascadero Police Detectives located Mr. Pinion’s body in a remote area near Tassajera Creek in rural Santa Margarita.

Investigators identified 21-year-old Tyler Stevens as a suspect. Officers booked Stevens in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 on a charge of homicide. He is being held without bail.

The Atascadero Police Department thanks the community and partner agencies who contributed to the investigation. This remains an active case; anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

