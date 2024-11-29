Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 154

November 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the motorcyclist hit a guard rail near East Camino Cielo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed. The highway reopened at 8 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...