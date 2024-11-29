Carquest Auto Parts closing stores in Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria

November 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to turn its business around, Carquest Auto Parts is closing down more than 500 stores including one in Arroyo Grande and two in Santa Maria.

In total, the parent company for Carquest, Advance Auto Parts, plans to close 523 stores after suffering poor quarterly earnings. The retailer is attempting to boost profits.

While the company points at economic uncertainty, in October Carquest agreed to pay a $750,000 to settle allegations of false advertising and unfair competition committed across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Diego county. The civil complaint alleged that Carquest unlawfully charged customers prices higher than its posted shelf price.

Less than a month later, Carquest announced plans to shut its store at 1215 Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande on March 10, the store at 2150 S Broadway in Santa Maria on Jan. 24, and its store at 1723 S Broadway on March 9, according to WARN notices filed with the state last week.

