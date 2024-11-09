Newsom appoints Templeton man to the State 911 Advisory Board

November 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the appointment of Garrett Huff of Templeton to the State 911 Advisory Board.

An employee of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department since 2005, Huff was promoted to deputy fire chief earlier this year. From 2003 through 2005, Huff was a firefight-paramedic with the Paso Robles Fire Department.

Huff is also a member of the California Fire Chief’s Association. Huff received his Bachelor of Science degree in Fire and Emergency Management from Kaplan University. Huff is a Democrat.

This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation.

The State 9-1-1 Advisory Board’s mission is to promote communication between the California 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Office and Public Safety Answering Points, and to advise on matters related to the 9-1-1 system.

