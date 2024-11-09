San Luis Obispo police seek public’s help identifying truck thief
November 9, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a truck on Oct. 20.
Dressed in a blue T-shirt, khaki shorts, baseball style hat, and black Adidas sneakers a man walked into the Chevron gas station at the corner of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin and stole a bottle of water, according to surveillance video. He then allegedly stole a truck from the same area.
Investigators are asking anyone you can help identify the man in the photo to contact Officer Church at cchurch@slocity.org or (805) 594-8004. To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.
