Paso Robles man seriously injured in single vehicle crash

November 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 61-year-old Paso Robles man suffered major injuries in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Danny Mathews was headed eastbound on Creston Road near Creston Ridge Lane when he drove off the roadway, crashed through a fence, hit a utility pole and struck a tree. Both airbags deployed and Mathews was wearing a seat belt.

Mathews sustained abrasions to his abdomen and a fractured right femur. He also noted chest pain after the crash. Emergency responders transported Mathews to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators do not believe either drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

