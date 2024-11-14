Lompoc police arrest stabbing suspect, $2 million bail

November 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Lompoc police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon who is suspected of a brutal stabbing last week.

On Nov. 8, a caller reported a stabbing on V Street. Officers arrived to find a man with multiple stab wounds to his armpits and upper chest area. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Emergency personnel transported the victim by helicopter to an area hospital where he was treated and later released.

During the investigation, officers identified the attempted murder suspect as 48-year-old Henry Bobo. Officers and detectives searched for Bobo, but could not find him.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers located Bobo on N Street in Lompoc. Bobo attempted to escape, but was quickly captured and arrested. He remains in jail on a charge of attempted murder with his bail set at $2 million.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...