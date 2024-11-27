Santa Maria police seek help finding missing mother, child

November 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing mother and her two-year-old son.

Family members last saw 26-year-old Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Garcia and her son Christopher Hernandez Garcia on Nov. 5 at their residence in the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive in Santa Maria.

Investigators do not believe Hernandez Garcia has access to a cellphone, money, credit or debit cards, or a vehicle.

The 26-year-old mother is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Her son is described as 2-feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hernandez Garcia and her son contact Detective Rodriguez at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1615. The Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

