Man critically injured in bar fight in Atascadero

November 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A man is in critical condition after he suffered a head injury during a bar fight in Atascadero early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a man was knocked unconscious during an altercation in the parking lot of Outlaws Bar, located on East Frond Road. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from a significant head injury.

First responders transported the man to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. Investigators are not releasing the identity of the suspect at this time. Multiple tavern patrons witnessed the assault.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Sergeant Netz at (805) 470-3252.

