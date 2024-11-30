Small decline in abortions after Row v. Wade overturned
November 30, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Even though 13 states enacted abortion bans after Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortions in the United States fell only 2% a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In 2021, there were 622,000 abortions performed in the United States. That number fell to 609,000 in 2022, according to a new CDC report.
Nearly all abortions in 2022 took place early in gestation: 92.8% of abortions were performed at 13 weeks or less, 6.1% were performed at 14 to 20 weeks, and 1.1% were performed at 21 or more weeks into the pregnancy.
More than 70 % of all abortions were early medication abortions.
The abortion ratio in 2022 was 199 abortions per 1,000 live births.
