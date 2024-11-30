Disoriented seals and sea lions found on Central Coast beaches

November 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Members of the public are spotting disoriented marine mammals on Central Coast beaches. Under the Pismo Beach Pier on Friday afternoon, a disoriented sea lion appeared to suffer from mutiple seizures.

Wildlife groups from Oceano to Morro Bay have been busy for several months responding to calls regarding sick and deceased dolphins, sea lions or seals.

Increased runoff and elevated water temperature can create a breeding ground for algae to grow. Domoic acid comes from blue or green algae and enters marine mammals through the fish they eat.

The poisoning can cause disorientation, erratic behavior, head weaving and can lead to seizures. When detected early, workers can flush out the toxins. If the exposure to the toxin is irreversible, it can damage a marine mammal’s brain.

