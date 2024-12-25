Arroyo Grande police warn community of package thief
December 24, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Arroyo Grande police are warning the public of a man wearing a UPS vest who was videotaped stealing packages from homes on Crown Hill and East Branch Street this week. There were also reports of similar incidents in the county jurisdiction.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a green shirt, a UPS vest, black shorts, and Adidas brand shoes.
Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
Officers are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at (805) 473-5110.
