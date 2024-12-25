Woman injured in San Luis Obispo, hit-and-run driver arrested

December 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A driver crashed into a woman in San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon and then fled the scene. Officers later arrested the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Dec. 20, a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on Chorro Street. Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old woman lying near some parked vehicles with major, non-life threatening injuries.

During their investigation, officers identified 61-year-old Todd Nelson of Arroyo Grande as the suspect. Officers arrested Nelson and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County jail for felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed and can provide additional information about the hit-and-run crash to contact Officer Josh Walsh at (805) 594-8052.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...