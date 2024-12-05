California teacher dies from bat bite in the classroom

December 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 60-year-old California teacher died of rabies a month after a bat bit her in the classroom.

Before children arrived in the classroom, Leah Seneng picked up and released a bat she found in the classroom. The art teacher then went on with her day at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos.

About a month later, Seneng ran a fever and her hands began shaking.

She was hospitalized on Nov. 18 and put in a medically induced coma. She died less than a week after going to the hospital.

Following Seneng’s death, the California Department of Public Health released a statement regarding the death and a warning about bats:

What should you do if you come in contact with a bat?

If a bat – dead or alive – is found, CDPH urges residents to take the following precautions:

Bites from bats are often imperceptible, or very minor as occurred in this case, yet are one of the most common sources of human rabies in the United States.

Do not touch the bat; contact local animal control to remove or collect it. Keep pets and family members away from the area.

If you touch a bat, wash the area with soap and water; if you are bitten, immediately contact your healthcare provider for additional guidance.

Report the incident to your local health department.

