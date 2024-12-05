Officers arrest two men with guns in Pismo Beach

December 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach police officers arrested two men who were wielding guns in public over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, a caller reported two men with a gun in the city parking lot on Pomeroy Avenue. Officers quickly found two men who match the suspects’ descriptions.

During a search of the men, officers found they both had concealed firearms that were not registered to them. Officers confiscated the weapons.

Officers booked 20-year-old Brenden Castro in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed handgun not registered to him and for having alcohol in public. Officers charged 19-year-oldCharles Neal with carrying a concealed handgun not registered to him. Both men are no longer in custody.

