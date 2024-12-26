High surf advisory for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties
December 26, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The National Weather Service issued high surf advisories for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Thursday morning, with waves up to 15 feet high expected along the coastline through Sunday afternoon.
Surf will be highest across west facing beaches with strong and dangerous rip
currents expected.
Minor coastal flooding is possible within a couple of hours of morning high tides, especially over the weekend. Morning high tides will increase from around 5.5 feet around 7 a.m. to 6 feet around 8 a.m. Shallow flooding is possible on vulnerable beach roads, and in low-lying parking lots and bike paths.
