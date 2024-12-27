Pedestrian hit, killed in Goleta on Christmas Eve
December 26, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A car hit and killed a 78-year-old man in Goleta on Christmas Eve.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a vehicle hit two people walking in the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Magnolia Drive in Old Town Goleta. The 78-year-old man was unresponsive and unconscious at the scene.
Both pedestrians were transported to a hospital where Ricardo Hernandez of Goleta died of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been cooperating with investigators. The pedestrians were not walking in a marked crosswalk.
At this time, investigators do not believe drugs nor alcohol were factors in this collision and no arrest have been made.
