Pedestrian hit, killed in Goleta on Christmas Eve

December 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A car hit and killed a 78-year-old man in Goleta on Christmas Eve.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a vehicle hit two people walking in the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Magnolia Drive in Old Town Goleta. The 78-year-old man was unresponsive and unconscious at the scene.

Both pedestrians were transported to a hospital where Ricardo Hernandez of Goleta died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been cooperating with investigators. The pedestrians were not walking in a marked crosswalk.

At this time, investigators do not believe drugs nor alcohol were factors in this collision and no arrest have been made.

