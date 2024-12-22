Party City closing in San Luis Obispo, everything on sale

December 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Another victim of the economy, Party City is closing its more than 800 stores, including its store in San Luis Obispo.

After nearly 40 years in business, Party City is joining a growing list of retail stores that have closed as prices have risen and the public has less discretionary funds. Known as the largest party supply store in the country, Party City employs approximately 6,400 full-time and 10,100 part-time workers.

Currently, everything in the store is at least 50% off, according to the company website. The stores as slated to close in February.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...