Warning of possible flooding at the Oceano Dunes

December 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Forecasters are warning the public of large breaking waves of 15 to 25 feet today through Tuesday morning, along with dangerous rip currents and possible flooding at the Oceano Dunes.

“Flooding of sea water is likely around the times of high tides, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways, according to the National Weather Service. “The risk for shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible, especially for the Oceano Dunes area.”

High tides of 4 to 5 feet are expected each morning between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

On Dec. 28, 2023, as giant waves pounded the coast, metal fencing trapped dozens of campers at the Oceano Dunes. One woman, who was smashed between a vehicle and the fencing, sustained bruising over much of her body. A man and a boy were swept under two different vehicles. People were terrified.

A year ago on Christmas Eve, a California State Parks ranger warned that the high tide on Christmas Day would be the largest surf of the week and that campers should remain as far from the surf as possible. Camping with a group of friends, Scott made sure they were at the highest spots available.

On Christmas, waves during high tide came within 80 yards of campsites.

However, early on the morning of Dec. 28, two and a half hours before high tide, a giant rogue wave hit campsites. One RV tipped over on a truck and another RV fell on its side.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...