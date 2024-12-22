Shoplifter sting nets two in Santa Maria

December 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested two people during a shoplifter sting in Santa Maria this week.

Following an election in which the public voted to increase penalties for shoplifters, the police department took a proactive approach by teaming up with local retailers for a targeted shoplifting theft operation. During the operation, officers arrested two people for shoplifting at two local businesses.

“Through swift action and coordination with store security, this operation highlights our ongoing efforts to deter crime and ensure a safe shopping environment for everyone,” police said on Facebook.

