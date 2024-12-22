Lompoc Little League representative arrested for embezzlement

December 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Lompoc police officers arrested a representative of the Lompoc Little League for embezzlement on Friday.

A year ago, an official with the Lompoc Little League reported the possible fraud of over $100,000 from their organization from 2020 to 2022 by then Treasurer Stephanie Kay Greco AKA Stephanie Schaffer. The league provided the Lompoc Police Department a year’s worth of bank statements and transactions.

Through the several months long investigation, detectives wrote search warrants and confirmed that Greco embezzled league funds.

Detectives arrested Greco at her home on Friday. She remains in jail with her bail set at $100,000.

Investigators ask anyone with additional information regarding this investigation contact Lompoc Police Department Detective Corporal David Magaña.

