SLO County considering $43 million Los Osos conservation plan

December 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider authorizing a $43 million Los Osos Habitat Conservation Plan, and drawing $2 million from the general fund to jump start the plan.

On Oct. 29, 2024, the Board of Supervisors voted to lift the building moratorium in Los Osos to allow a 1% per year maximum growth rate and to establish a conservation growth strategy. The board also voted to implement the Los Osos Habitat Conservation Plan (LOHCP).

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is requiring the county implement the LOHCP within the first three years. The primary motivation for the conservation plan is the protection of the endangered Morro shoulderband snail and several endanger plant species.

The LOHCP is slated to cost $43 million. For those hoping to build on empty lots, they will need to pay an additional $1.90 a square foot to help pay for the LOHCP, or about $12,000 a lot.

Under item 31 on the agenda, SLO County staff is suggesting the board vote to pull the first $2 million from the county general fund, which is likely to get some opposition.

