Credit card delinquencies rising in California
December 10, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Last year, 11% of California cardholders had three months or more of delinquent credit card debt.
This year’s holiday spending is expected to push the nation’s $1.17 trillion in household credit card debt even higher—and with rising debt, cardholders are increasingly at risk of falling behind on their payments. A new analysis from Upgraded Points sheds light on credit card delinquency rates in the United States, and also broken down by state.
Credit Card Delinquency in California
- Last year, 11% of cardholders in California had severely delinquent debt, at least 90 days overdue.
- The average credit card debt in California was $6,842.
- Additionally, 24.8% of California cardholders utilized more than 75% of their total credit, which can hurt credit scores and make it more difficult to secure loans or favorable interest rates in the future.
