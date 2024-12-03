SLO County election’s office second slowest in the state

December 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County election’s office is second in the state on Tuesday morning in uncounted ballots with 3,965 still to count, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office. There are currently 27,101 uncounted ballots in the state.

With 1,416,752 processed ballots, Orange County leads with 11,565 uncounted ballots. SLO County processed 150,106 ballots in the November election.

Santa Barbara County processed 187,836. Its election office has 18 uncounted ballots.

At the end of the 2022 ballot count, SLO County was the second slowest in the state.

California county elections officials have 30 days to count every valid ballot and conduct a required post-election audit. State law requires elections officials to report final official results for presidential electors to the Secretary of State by Dec. 3, and all other contests by Dec. 6.

