California’s 2024 propositions: Winners and losers

December 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

With only 27,101 ballots remaining to be counted in California, here are the six winning and the four losing propositions in 2024.

Prop. 2 – Yes on bonds for public schools and college facilities

Provides for $10 billion in bonds to pay for repairs and renovations at public schools and community colleges. The yes votes garnered 58.7%.

Prop. 3 – Yes on constitutional right to marriage

Changes the state constitution to recognize the right of same-sex couples to marry, which is already guaranteed under federal law. The yes votes garnered 62.6%.

Prop. 4 – Yes on bond for water, wildfire and climate risks

Green lights a $10 billion bond to fund water, wildfire, and environmental projects. Opponents argue bond is expensive, and will cost state taxpayers $400 million a year over 40 years. The yes votes garnered 59.8%.

Prop. 5 – No on affordable housing bonds, lowering voting threshold

Voters rejected a plan to make it easier to pass tax-related housing bonds by lowering the threshold for approval from 66% to 55%. The no votes ironically garnered 55%.

Prop. 6 – No on ending prisoners required to work

Inmates in California will continue to work for little or no pay, even though the initiative was listed as ending involuntary servitude. The no votes garnered 53.3%.

Prop. 32 – No on raising the minimum wage

Voters rejected a plan to raise the minimum wage from $16 an hour to $17 an hour in 2025, and $18 an hour in 2026. The no votes garnered 50.7%.

Prop. 33 – No on residential rent control

Voters overwhelmingly rejected a bid to expand rent control by providing city and county governments the ability to pass more aggressive rent control measures. The no votes garnered 60%.

Prop. 34 – Yes on spending prescription revenue on patient care

Some healthcare providers will now be required to set aside 98% of any prescription discounts they receive for patient care. The yes votes garnered 50.9%.

Prop. 35 – Yes on spending Medi-Cal taxes on healthcare

A tax on healthcare insurance providers is set to expire in 2026. Voters not only extended the tax, but now require it is spent on Medi-Cal. Politicians can no longer spend the funds on non-healthcare projects. The yes votes garnered 67.9%.

Prop. 36 – Yes on increased sentencing for theft and drug crimes

A decade ago, Californians passed Prop. 47 which lowered penalties for some theft and drug crimes. After years of increased retail theft, voters overwhelming supported increasing penalties from some drug and theft related crimes. The yes votes garnered 68.4%.

