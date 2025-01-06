Fire damages restaurant in San Luis Obispo
January 6, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire at the Old SLO BBQ located at the corner of Higuera and Nipomo streets. Diners exited the building before firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the back of the building.
Firefighters quickly extinguish the fire in the hood system while ensuring all employees were safely out of the building.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines