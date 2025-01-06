Fire damages restaurant in San Luis Obispo

January 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire at the Old SLO BBQ located at the corner of Higuera and Nipomo streets. Diners exited the building before firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the back of the building.

Firefighters quickly extinguish the fire in the hood system while ensuring all employees were safely out of the building.

