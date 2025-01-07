Car hits, seriously injures woman in Paso Robles
January 6, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A woman was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Paso Robles on Monday.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a caller reported that a blue Dodge Charger crashed into a 33-year-old woman on Spring Street near 33rd Street. Responders then transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the Charger remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined that neither drugs nor alcohol were contributing factors.
The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting that anyone with information about the crash call the department at (805) 237-6464.
