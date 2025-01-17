Grover Beach police ask for help identifying thieves

January 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women suspected of stealing another woman’s wallet from a store on Tuesday. The women look like the suspects in a similar crime committed in San Luis Obispo.

The two woman are suspected of stealing a wallet out of another woman’s purse in Grover Beach. One of the alleged thieves was wearing a light-yellow sweatshirt while the other was wearing a black shirt.

Shortly afterwards, security cameras captured the woman in the light-yellow sweatshirt using a credit card stolen out of the wallet at a different store.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes one or both of the subjects to contact Officer Smiley at (805) 473-4511 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 549-STOP to remain anonymous.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...