San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying thieves

January 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole phones and wallets from a gym on Tuesday.

Both woman were wearing hoodies, one white and one tan, when they entered The Pad climbing gym on Ricardo Court. While in the gym, the woman in the tan hoodie attempted to conceal her face from the gym’s security cameras.

The women then drove to the Nordstrom Rack on Madonna Road where they used the stolen credit cards. They were driving a dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with out of state plates, possibly Washington or Nevada.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the woman call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 or Officer Cox at (805) 594-8019.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...