High surf advisory for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties

January 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The National Weather Service issued high surf advisories for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Sunday morning, with waves up to 14-feet high expected along the coastline through Sunday evening.

Surf will be highest across west facing beaches with strong and dangerous rip currents expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Very minor nuisance flooding of normally dry sandy beach areas is possible.

“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...