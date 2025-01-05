Pregnant Goleta teacher dies while hiking in Greece

By KAREN VELIE

A pregnant Goleta teacher, who was less then four months from giving birth to her first child, died late last month after falling during a hiking trip in Greece.

Clara Thomann, a science teacher at Dos Pueblos High School, slipped and fell about 164 feet down a gorge while hiking in Greece on Dec. 23. Thomann died from her injuries several days later.

Her unborn baby, whom she had named Theodoro Clari Thomann, died in the accident.

