Pregnant Goleta teacher dies while hiking in Greece
January 4, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A pregnant Goleta teacher, who was less then four months from giving birth to her first child, died late last month after falling during a hiking trip in Greece.
Clara Thomann, a science teacher at Dos Pueblos High School, slipped and fell about 164 feet down a gorge while hiking in Greece on Dec. 23. Thomann died from her injuries several days later.
Her unborn baby, whom she had named Theodoro Clari Thomann, died in the accident.
