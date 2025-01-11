Kohl’s department store closing in San Luis Obispo

January 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Kohl’s department stores announced Friday it is closing 27 underperforming stores, including its San Luis Obispo location, as it works to increase profitability amid falling sales.

It is not yet known how many people will lose their jobs. The department store chain is offering employees severance packages or the ability to apply to other open positions at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s has more than 1,150 stores nationwide. Ten of the 27 closures are in California.

Both the Paso Robles and Santa Maria Kohl’s stores will remain open at this time.

