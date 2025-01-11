Kohl’s department store closing in San Luis Obispo
January 11, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Kohl’s department stores announced Friday it is closing 27 underperforming stores, including its San Luis Obispo location, as it works to increase profitability amid falling sales.
It is not yet known how many people will lose their jobs. The department store chain is offering employees severance packages or the ability to apply to other open positions at Kohl’s.
Kohl’s has more than 1,150 stores nationwide. Ten of the 27 closures are in California.
Both the Paso Robles and Santa Maria Kohl’s stores will remain open at this time.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines