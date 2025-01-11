Fire erupts in Paso Robles, multiple units rush to the scene

January 10, 2025

By ANNIE BRAFF

A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle in rural Paso Robles on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 4070 Whispering Oak Way near Jardine Road. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames, prompting the department to deploy 13 units to battle the blaze.

Firefighters were successful in extinguishing the fire before it spread to structures on the property. Crews remained on the scene for more than three hours mopping up and checking for hot spots.

