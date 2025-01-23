Neighbor appeals third retail pot shop in San Luis Obispo

January 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Even though the San Luis Obispo City Council voted in 2017 to approve three retail cannabis shops, there have been only two.

In September, the Planning Commission voted to approve a third proposed pot shop, this one located at the corner of Broad and Woodbridge streets. However, a neighbor filed an appeal that identified several alleged issues with the proposed Embarc SLO store.

Jeffrey Pyle appealed the shop because of its proximity to housing and a bike path utilized by children, according to the appeal. Pyle also voiced concerns over having a security guard standing outside.

However, Embarc SLO plans to have an inside waiting room where the security guard would be stationed.

The Embarc SLO applicant was unable to attend the SLO City Council meeting on Tuesday because of a medical issue. City staff plans to reschedule the appeal hearing during the summer.

