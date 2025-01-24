Locals thank Trump for halting costly, destructive offshore wind energy

January 24, 2025

Statement of REACT Alliance

REACT Alliance would like to thank President Trump for taking such a decisive stance on stopping the proliferation of offshore wind in the United States.

The halting of all new offshore wind permits will have a significant impact on the future of the industry in California and will make the costly onshore buildout for the extensive plans for new leases by our governor obsolete and absurd. We hope to see a complete reorganization of Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration as a result of the Department of Interior’s new directives, and eventually an elimination of all federal subsidies to the offshore wind industry.

We understands that the process of eliminating Offshore wind on all of our coastlines will be a lengthy and complex process but we at REACT Alliance are confident the new administration is up to the task.

REACT Alliance is a 501(c)(3) Tax-exempt Organization founded in San Luis Obispo. Our mission is to protect California’s Central Coasts from the destructive impacts of offshore wind energy development. We seek to educate the public, advocate for informed decision-making, mobilize the community, collaborate with governing officials, and pursue legal action when necessary.”

