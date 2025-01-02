One person injured in two-car crash in Port San Luis

January 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

One person suffered moderate injuries when two cars crashed, with one landing near the beach, at Port San Luis on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a gray Mercedes and a white MINI Cooper collided on Avila Beach Drive with the Mercedes landing on the rocks near the beach. First responders transported a person suffering moderate injuries to a local hospital.

Officers do not believe drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash.

